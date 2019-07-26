Flood warning as parts of Scotland have hottest ever night

Areas including Glasgow and Ayrshire are all expected to be hit by the wet weather.

A flood warning has been issued as heavy rain is set to batter Scotland.

Areas including Glasgow, Ayrshire and Dumfries and Galloway are all expected to be hit by the wet weather.

A yellow warning has been issued for Saturday and Sunday between 9am and 3pm.

It comes just a day after parts of the country had their warmest July night on record.

STV Weather presenter Sean Batty said: "After a lot of dry and hot weather this week, things will change for the weekend as a front brings rain in from the east on Saturday.

"This weather front will become slow moving across central and southern Scotland bringing a risk of flood issues to parts of Ayrshire, Dumfries and Galloway, the Borders, the central belt and Argyll.

"Up to 50mm of rain could fall in Argyll, Ayrshire and western Dumfries and Galloway."

The flood warning also comes after Edinburgh had its hottest day on record with temperatures reaching more than 31C.

Sean added: "After Edinburgh having its warmest day on record on Thursday, most of the country had an extremely warm night as a surge of warm air pushed north.

"At 11pm on Thursday, areas around Glasgow, Kintyre and Oban were still reporting the low 20s with Bishopton and Dunstaffnage having their warmest July night on record.

"The temperatures further north were even higher with Aviemore, Kinloss and Kinlochewe all sitting at 24C at 11pm. Here Aultbea, Aviemore and Tulloch Bridge also had their warmest July night.

"Achanagart, between Invergarry and Skye, set a new record for Scotland with 20.9C, making it Scotland's warmest night on record. The previous record was set in the south of Scotland back in 1995."