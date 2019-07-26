Prison driver collapses at wheel with inmates locked inside

The officer suffered a suspected heart attack while transporting 12 inmates in Glasgow.

Prison: More than ten inmates were onboard.

A prison security driver collapsed at the wheel of his vehicle with more than ten inmates locked inside.

The officer suffered a suspected heart attack on Dumbarton Road in Yoker, Glasgow, while transporting 12 inmates to court.

None of the prisoners escaped and the GEOAmey worker was taken to the Golden Jubilee Hospital in Clydebank.

A spokesman for the firm said: "One of our officers became unwell today whilst on duty in Glasgow.

"The vehicle was stationary at the time. The persons in custody in the vehicle remained secure and there were no security issues as a result of the incident.

"Our officer remains in hospital and our immediate thoughts are with our colleague and our colleagues' family, and we continue to offer our full support."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We received a call at 10.10am to treat a patient located on Dumbarton Road in Yoker.

"We dispatched four ambulance crews, including a paramedic response unit and an advanced paramedic, and a male patient in his 50s was transported to the Golden Jubilee Hospital, Glasgow."

Police confirmed they were aware of the incident.