Teen hit on head with brick during gang attack near Loch Lomond

A teenager was hit on the head with a brick as he tried to stop his friend from being attacked by a gang of youths near Loch Lomond.

The "unprovoked" serious assault happened within Balloch Country Park at around 5pm on Tuesday.

The two male victims - aged 16 and 19 - were near to the play area when they were set upon by the large group - which was made up of around ten to 15 male and female youths aged between 15 and 20.

The gang punched the 16-year-old several times on the face before he managed to escape towards the water.

His 19-year-old friend tried to help him, but was struck on the head with a brick. The group then ran off.

The two teens then made their way to a train station before attending Glasgow Royal Infirmary to be treated for their injuries. They have since been released.

Detective constable Geoff McKillop said: "This was a totally unprovoked attacked which has left two young men with serious injuries which require further medical treatment and therefore it is vital that we trace those responsible for such reckless conduct.

"I know that there were members of the public that assisted in the first assault and I ask that if any of these people have not already spoken to police that they do so immediately.

"Anyone who has information or anyone who has captured any footage on their cameras should contact police at Clydebank."

Alternatively, you can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

