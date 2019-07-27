Overturned motor and multi-vehicle smash close parts of M8

The motorway has been brought to a standstill on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency: Parts of the M8 have been closed. Scottish Ambulance Service

Parts of the M8 have been closed following multi-vehicle smashes on the motorway.

One collision happened eastbound at J5 Shotts shortly before 4pm on Saturday.

Emergency services are currently at the scene.



Traffic Scotland has warned drivers that the road has been closed and has advised to avoid the area if possible due to "long delays".

The M8 has also been closed eastbound at J28 Glasgow Airport due to an overturned vehicle.

The incident happened shortly after 4pm.

Traffic Scotland stated: "Be prepared for delays in the area, worth avoiding if possible."

Police Scotland, The Scottish Fire & Rescue Service and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.

