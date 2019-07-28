Search for 'vulnerable' teenager who has disappeared
Heather Walker, 16, was last seen in the Greenock Road area of Paisley at around 7.45pm on Friday.
A "vulnerable" teenager has gone missing in Renfrewshire.
Heather Walker, 16, was last seen in the Greenock Road area of Paisley at around 7.45pm on Friday night.
The teen is known to frequent Paisley, Lanarkshire, Glasgow, Edinburgh, and the Scottish Borders.
A force spokesperson said: "Police Scotland is appealing for information from the public as to the whereabouts of a vulnerable missing 16-year-old female from the Paisley area.
"Heather Walker has not been seen since 7.45pm on July 26 and there is increasing concern for her welfare."
If you have any information, call 101.
