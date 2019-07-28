Search for 'vulnerable' teenager who has disappeared

Heather Walker, 16, was last seen in the Greenock Road area of Paisley at around 7.45pm on Friday.

Missing: Heather Walker was last seen in Paisley. Police Scotland / Google 2019

A "vulnerable" teenager has gone missing in Renfrewshire.

Heather Walker, 16, was last seen in the Greenock Road area of Paisley at around 7.45pm on Friday night.

The teen is known to frequent Paisley, Lanarkshire, Glasgow, Edinburgh, and the Scottish Borders.

A force spokesperson said: "Police Scotland is appealing for information from the public as to the whereabouts of a vulnerable missing 16-year-old female from the Paisley area.

"Heather Walker has not been seen since 7.45pm on July 26 and there is increasing concern for her welfare."

If you have any information, call 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.