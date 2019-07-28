Man dead and five injured after two-car smash on M8

The incident happened between J5 and J6, near to Kirk of Shotts, at around 3.30pm on Saturday.

A man has died and five people have been injured in a two-car crash on the M8.

The incident happened between J5 Shotts and J6 Newhouse, near to Kirk of Shotts, at around 3.30pm on Saturday.

A blue Audi A4 was travelling west when it collided with the central crash barrier - crossing the carriageway and smashing into a Subaru Impreza that was on its way east.

The 25-year-old male driver of the Audi, along with a 21-year-old male passenger were slightly injured, however another 44-year-old male passenger died at the scene.

The 27-year-old male driver of the Subaru was treated for slight injuries, however his two female passengers, aged 29 and 26, sustained serious injuries.

They are currently being treated at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, where hospital staff describe their conditions as "serious but stable".

Motorway: The incident happened on Saturday afternoon. Mark Grant

Following the incident, emergency crews - including an air ambulance - were called to the scene.

The road was closed in both directions for around six hours, causing traffic tailbacks and delays.

It was eventually reopened by 9.30pm, however an eastbound lane remained restricted "to assist road crews with debris recovery".

Traffic Scotland thanked drivers for their patience.

Sergeant Jon Mochan is appealing for witnesses to the incident and is urging those with dashcam footage to get in touch immediately.

If you have any information, call 101.

