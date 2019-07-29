Men who killed dad with pool cue in rap music row jailed

Kristopher Reynolds and Martin Argyelan attacked Jim Thomson in May, last year.

High court: Pai jailed for total of 16 years.

Two men who were convicted of killing a dad-of-three with a pool cue in a row over rap music have been jailed.

Kristopher Reynolds, 32, attacked his mother's partner Jim Thomson along with his co-accused Martin Argyelan, 27, in May last year.

The pair assaulted the 52-year-old with a pool cue after he complained that he couldn't sleep due to loud rap music being played at Reynolds' mum flat in Harbury Place, Yoker.

A piece of the cue penetrated the victim's brain during the attack.

At the High Court in Glasgow judge Lord Matthews told them: "Mr Thomson was a much-loved husband and father and his death has left a huge gap in their lives."

Lord Matthews described the row which led to Mr Thomson's death as 'the most mundane of arguments."

Both men, who have previous convictions for violence, were convicted of culpable homicide.

Reynolds and Argyelan denied murdering Mr Thomson, but were convicted of the lesser charge of culpable homicide.

Argyelan admitted striking the killer blow and Reynolds was convicted on an art-and-part basis.

Reynolds was jailed for seven years and ordered to be monitored in the community after his release for three years.

Argyelan was sentenced to nine years and six months and will be monitored for three years after his release.

The court heard Mr Thomson, who was married, but separated, had moved in with Reynolds' mother Karen Millar in February 2018.

Mr Thomson and Ms Millar were a couple in their teens , but lost touch, until they were reunited through Facebook.

The night of the killing Mr Thomson was in bed and staff nurse Ms Millar was at work when the accused turned up at the house around 2am after a night out and began playing rap music loudly.

Then tempers flared when Mr Thomson, a mechanic with bus company McGills, asked the pair to turn the music down.

Reynolds claims he was then punched on the face by Mr Thomson.

In evidence, he said: "I was raging that I'd been assaulted after a day at work and a good night out. It all turned to rubbish. I was angry and I felt embarrassed."

Reynolds told the court that he snapped the pool cue in two and went upstairs to confront Mr Thomson.

But, he said he never struck the fatal blow and claimed he just threw the pool cue at Mr Thomson, but said it missed him.

Argyelan admitted inflicted the killer blow with the cue, but denied murdering him.

He told police during an interview that he did this after Reynolds and Mr Thomson were fighting for about 10 minutes: "I was just trying to split it up."

Reynolds' mother 53-year-old Karen Millar told the court that her son sent her a letter while he was on remand

In it Reynolds said: "Jim was a great guy, kind to me and certainly not deserving of what happened.

"Jim was one of the soundest guys and I know he made you happy. I would never have killed him."