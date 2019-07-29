Biker dies after crashing into central reservation on M74

Billy McCracken died after the smash on the busy route in South Lanarkshire on Sunday.

Billy McCracken: The 50-year-old died in hospital.

A motorcyclist has died after crashing into a central reservation on the M74.

Billy McCracken suffered fatal injuries on the busy route at the Happendon junction in Uddington, South Lanarkshire, at 3.45pm on Sunday.

The 50-year-old was taken to Wishaw General Hospital where he later died.

Sergeant Jonny Edgar said: "We are appealing for anyone who may have seen this motorcycle being driven on the M74, or indeed seen the collision take place.

"You may also have dash-cam footage from around that time and we would ask you to check back and come forward with it.

"It could hold the key piece of information that will help us establish exactly what happened."