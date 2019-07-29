Man dies in hospital after being 'attacked' in pub

Rafal Sieja died following the incident in the Black Bull pub in Lockerbie, Dumfries and Galloway.

Black Bull: Rafal Sieja died following the incident.

A man has died in hospital after allegedly being attacked in a pub.

The 33-year-old was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary before being transferred to Edinburgh's Western General Hospital where he later died.

A man has been charged in connection with the incident on Friday, July 5.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police Scotland can confirm the 33-year-old man who was injured in an incident at the Black Bull public house in Lockerbie on Friday, July 5, died on Saturday, July 27, in Edinburgh's Western General Hospital.

"The procurator fiscal has been informed."