  • STV
  • MySTV

Anthony Stokes admits stalking girlfriend and her mum

STV

The footballer bombarded Eilidh Scott with 100 texts a day during the stalking ordeal.

Anthony Stokes: The striker admitted stalking his girlfriend.
Anthony Stokes: The striker admitted stalking his girlfriend.

Former Celtic striker Anthony Stokes has admitted carrying out a terrifying stalking campaign against his girlfriend.

The 31-year-old, who plays for Turkish club Adana Demirspor, bombarded Eilidh Scott with a string of abusive messages that saw him send 100 texts a day on WhatsApp and email.

He labelled her with insults and turned up at her home in Shotts, Lanarkshire, late at night.

Stokes also demanded to know her whereabouts and pestered her mum May Scott.

Stokes, who has a two-year-old son with Miss Scott, appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court and admitted stalking her and her mum between July last year and February.

Depute fiscal Lynn McFauld said: "Contact was made using six different mobile phones all attributable to the UK and one which was an international number.

"In July she attended at a friend's house for a girls night in and received numerous calls, texts, WhatsApp and Facetime messages from the accused but declined to answer them.

"She was becoming extremely uncomfortable and agitated by this and eventually accepted a Facetime message hoping that if she spoke to him he would desist and let her enjoy her night.

"He immediately demanded to know where she was and who she was with and was clearly angry and agitated.

"She turned her phone round the room to let him see her friends and later advised she would speak to him the next day but he continued to try and make contact."

'In July she attended at a friend's house for a girls night in and received numerous calls, texts, WhatsApp and Facetime messages from the accused but declined to answer them.'
Depute fiscal Lynn McFauld

The court heard Stokes arrived at May Scott's home later the same evening and confronted Miss Scott when she arrived home.

Miss McFauld added: "She later received a call from her mother saying she had observed the accused going past the house.

"She was advised he had attended at the side door of the house and was chapping the door and shouting through the letter box but she refused to answer and observed him sitting outside facing the the family home.

"At 1am the complainer's friend's boyfriend arrived back in order to take her home.

"She advised him to drive her to her front door so she could get in and then she and her mother locked and secured the door.

"The friend reversed out and observed a door of a vehicle opening which caused him to stop and the accused got out and asked 'what is that all about?'.

"He started walking towards the vehicle and rattled the window with his fist before demanding to know where the complainer had been and why she was being dropped off.

"The witness was scared as to what might happen next and drove off but as he did the accused kicked the vehicle.

"This was observed by the complainer who said her stomach was churning as he approached the house and demanded she open the door.

"She later sent a message saying 'you are stalking me, leave me alone' and later received an email from the accused saying 'sorry for my reaction tonight, I just love you too much and snapped tonight'."

'This was observed by the complainer who said her stomach was churning as he approached the house and demanded she open the door.'
Depute fiscal Lynn McFauld

Michael Gallen, defending, said: "He was working abroad and that may have contributed to him being isolated and the complainer being alone with a young child which put the relationship under strain.

"I have discussed the detail of the case with him and he is embarrassed the way he has behaved to the mother of his child.

"He has apologised and they are both keen to put this behind them."

Sheriff Alasdair MacFadyen deferred sentence until September for reports and continued bail.

He added: "You engaged in a course of conduct that caused fear and alarm to your former partner and her mother.

"It is not a case of an isolated incident but a course of conduct and I'm told that you and the woman have reconciled but have also been told it is on-off.

"I want to have some enquiries made to see if there could be some intervention put in place to stop you behaving this way again to the complainer or to anyone else."

Stokes won seven trophies in six seasons at Parkhead and netted twice in Hibs' 3-2 Scottish Cup win over Rangers in 2016.

Last year he joined Iranian team Tractor Sazi FC but has now signed a deal with Turkish second division side Adana Demirspor.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.