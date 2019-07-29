Family calls for suicide awareness classes in high school

Naomi Foster-Aiton wants pupils to be aware of the signs after her partner took his own life.

Cradling her baby daughter Faith, Naomi Foster-Aiton looks at photographs along with her child's grandmother Catherine.

They gaze at images of Paul-Gerard Aiton - Catherine's son, Faith's father and Naomi's partner.

Almost a year ago, the 23-year-old from Motherwell took his own life - a death described by those closest to him as a moment of madness that's destroyed lives.

Support: Catherine and Naomi are calling for change. STV

Now as the anniversary of his death approaches, his family are calling for change.



Supported by FAMS (Families and Friends Against Murder and Suicide) with the backing of the Trust Jack Foundation and Fool On, they have launched a petition calling for the Scottish Government to make suicide awareness education mandatory in high school.

Paul-Gerard Aiton took his own life in August 2018.

"Everyone says to look for the signs and things when something like this happens and that was what really at the time was hurting me because you do think did I miss the signs was there anything that I should have been worried about," says Naomi.

"But really in this case there wasn't and I think that's what's really hard to take when someone takes their own life, the unanswered questions."

Naomi, 27, was three months pregnant with her first child when Paul-Gerard took his own life.

She continues: "I spoke to him about midnight and he had football the next day, he had his alarm set to get up for football and we had dinner booked for the next evening as well so just to wake up and be told that he was gone was just devastating."

For Catherine, the news of her son's death was "absolutely unbearable".

"It was my daughter who found him. She was only 17. She came home and found him. She was in the house herself because I was away.

"And she done everything herself because she didn't want anyone to see him like that. And then phoned me and it's just horrific, absolutely horrific conversation - disbelief.

"We were in the Borders so we had to drive back knowing that and knowing she was there on her own."

"I think that's what's really hard to take when someone takes their own life, the unanswered questions." Naomi Foster-Aiton

Naomi says continuing with her pregnancy without Paul-Gerard there for support was incredibly difficult.

"He'd came to two of my scans before this happened and having to go for scans and knowing that he should be there," she says.

"When I was in labour the nurses and midwives don't know and they're asking you things like 'oh where's the father', so having to again explain what's happened and everyone just looks at you in disbelief because no one knows what to say.

"I think having to go through the pregnancy without him was really, really hard for me because I just wanted him there."

Shannon Brown is also backing the campaign after her teenage brother Callum Dunne took his own life last year.

He was just 16, with Shannon explaining her brother had been deeply affected by the death of a close friend.

Callum Dunne was just 16 when he took his own life.

"He was such a gentle, caring boy," she explains.

"When I had Harper, he was over the moon that he was an uncle and he was so proud, he kept showing all his friends pictures. He was just the best wee brother I could have asked for.

"It was a real big shock to my system because he was one of the boy's who was fine, he was on top of the world, he was always laughing and joking.

"But obviously you can feel like that and be totally different on the inside. It's horrible that I never actually knew what he was going through."

Shannon, 24, says that she had "a horrible feeling in her stomach" when she found she had numerous missed calls on her mobile phone after a day out at Strathclyde Park.

She believes that educating young people about suicide awareness in school would be a positive outcome following Callum's death.

"I think it would benefit not just people with mental health but everyone in total because I think we would all be on the same wavelength.

"I feel as if it could bring us all together and it would help massively to just make sure that everybody is alright."

'It was a real big shock to my system because he was one of the boy's who was fine, he was on top of the world, he was always laughing and joking.' Shannon Brown

Since baby Faith arrived in February, the family of Paul-Gerard have joined in the campaign calling on the Scottish Government for change.

Catherine says:"The Government need to act now, early intervention is crucial - educate children throughout."

Naomi adds: "Everybody always says when something like this happens 'it's okay to not be okay' and of course it is but I would say it's okay to talk about it because you'd be surprised how many people feel the same way as yourself.

"So I feel like more needs to be done at a younger age. Drastic changes need to be made but they need to be made now."

The Aiton family has also organised a charity fun day in Paul-Gerard's name at Wishaw Sports centre on Saturday.

Catherine adds: "You're arrogant enough to think that happens to other people not me, it's not coming to my door and it did. And it's not going away."

If you have been affected by the issues raised in this article, please contact the Samaritans on 116 123.

