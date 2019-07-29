Schoolboy seriously injured after being stabbed during fight

A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital following the fight in Glasgow on Monday.

Stabbing: Police have cordoned off the road.

A 15-year-old boy has been stabbed during a fight in Glasgow.

The attack happened on Saracen Street in Possil at 4.30pm on Monday.

The teenager has been taken to the Royal Children's Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Officers have cordoned off the road while investigations are carried out.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At around 4.30pm, a 15-year-old-boy was injured after being stabbed during an altercation on Saracen Street in Glasgow.

"He was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children where his condition is described as stable.

"Inquiries are continuing."