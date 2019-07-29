Child given CPR after almost drowning in swimming pool

The girl got into difficulty at the Galleon Leisure Centre in Kilmarnock on Monday.

Galleon Leisure Centre: An investigation is due to take place.

A child had to be given CPR after almost drowning in a swimming pool.

Emergency services were called after the girl got into difficulty at the Galleon Leisure Centre in Kilmarnock at 2pm on Monday.

A lifeguard rescued the child and administered CPR before she was taken to Crosshouse Hospital.

An internal investigation is to now take place at the leisure centre following the incident.

Speaking to STV News, Galleon Centre acting general manager David Hasson said: "There was an incident this afternoon and we had to contact the emergency services.

"A full investigation is to now take place."