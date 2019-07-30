Teenager arrested over rape of 16-year-old girl in park

The teenage girl was pushed into bushes and sexually assaulted in South Lanarkshire on Sunday.

Fernbrae: Young girl attacked in bushes. Google

A teenager has been arrested after a 16-year-old girl was pushed into bushes and raped at a park in South Lanarkshire.

The girl was with a group of friends before the incident took place on a lane near to Fernbrae Avenue at Cathkin Braes Country Park in Rutherglen at around 10.25pm on Sunday.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection and police say enquires are ongoing.

A spokesman for the force said: "Police are carrying out enquiries after receiving a report of a 16-year-old female having been seriously sexually assaulted near to Fernbrae Avenue, Rutherglen on Sunday, July 28, at around 10.25pm.

"An 18 year-old has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.

"Anyone with any information should contact Police via 101."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.