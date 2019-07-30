Man charged after schoolboy 'stabbed in street fight'

A 25-year-old man held over the incident in the Possil area of Glasgow.

Saracen Street: Boy injured after being stabbed.

A man has been charged after a schoolboy was stabbed during an alleged street fight in Glasgow.

The 15-year-old victim was left seriously injured in the disturbance that took place on Saracen Street, Possil at around 4.30pm on Monday.

Emergency services attended and the teenager was taken to the Royal Children's Hospital where medical staff describe his condition as serious but stable.

A 25-year-old man has now been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the incident.

She said: "A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged incident.

"He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court today.

"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."