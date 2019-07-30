Motorcyclist dies after collision with car on A82

George Stephen Kelly, 66, from Kilbarchan, died after the crash that took place on Saturday.

A motorcyclist has died after his bike collided with a car on the A82.

George Stephen Kelly from Kilbarchan in Renfrewshire, was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash near Inverbeg at around 2.30pm on Saturday.

The 66-year-old's motorcycle was involved in a collision with a silver Skoda estate car.

Both occupants of the Skoda were uninjured.

The 66-year-old driver of the car was arrested and charged with road traffic offences.