Search for missing teenager last seen six days ago

Rhys Bonner, 19, from Glasgow has been missing since Wednesday, July 24.

Missing: Rhys was last seen six days ago.

A search has been launched to find a missing teenager who was last seen six days ago.

Concern is growing for Rhys Bonner, from Barlarnark, Glasgow, who was last seen Wednesday, July 24, after leaving his home address on Garlieston Road, to meet friends.

The last confirmed sighting was around 7:55pm at shops in Connisborough Road, Easterhouse. He was seen walking with a woman along Connisborough Road before turning onto Gardyne Street.

The 19-year-old failed to return home that night and his family reported him missing on Friday.

Officers are continuing to review CCTV images and speak to family and friends for any additional information which could lead them to locating him.

Inspector Brian Fraser said: "Rhys maintains regular contact with his family and the fact that no-one has seen or heard from him is very unusual and his family is becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

"We are continuing to conduct enquiries including reviewing CCTV footage, searching the local area and speaking to Rhys' family and friends to gather additional information which could assist us in locating him.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have seen Rhys or have any information as to his whereabouts to please contact us. His family want him home and we just want to know he is safe and well."

