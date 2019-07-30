Arrest made after body of man discovered inside flat
Robert Stewart Clelland was found dead in Galston, Ayrshire, on Wednesday.
An arrest has been made following the death of a man in Ayrshire.
The body of Robert Stewart Clelland, who was known locally as Stewart, was found in his flat on Wallace Street, Galston, at 6.20am on Wednesday.
The 56-year-old had been in the pub last Tuesday before his body was discovered.
A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death.
He is due to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Wednesday.