Arrest made after body of man discovered inside flat

Robert Stewart Clelland was found dead in Galston, Ayrshire, on Wednesday.

Robert Stewart Clelland: A man has been charged. Police Scotland

An arrest has been made following the death of a man in Ayrshire.

The body of Robert Stewart Clelland, who was known locally as Stewart, was found in his flat on Wallace Street, Galston, at 6.20am on Wednesday.

Scene: Police were called. STV

The 56-year-old had been in the pub last Tuesday before his body was discovered.

A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death.

He is due to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Wednesday.