Man in court charged with trying to murder 15-year-old boy

A man has appeared in court charged with trying to murder a 15-year-old boy on a street.

Reece Hayden was arrested after the schoolboy was allegedly stabbed on Saracen Street in Possil, Glasgow.

The 25-year-old, from Glasgow, is accused of the attempted murder at 4.30pm on Monday.

Hayden made no plea or declaration during the private hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court and was committed for further examination.

He was remanded in custody and is expected to appear in court at a later date.