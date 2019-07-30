Pair charged as toddler found wandering street alone in nappy

The two-year-old boy was discovered on Machrie Crescent in Linwood, Paisley.

Police: A woman and a teenager have been charged.

Two people have been charged after a toddler was found wandering in a street wearing only a nappy.

The youngster was later returned to a family member.

A 34-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy have been charged in connection with the incident, which happened on Sunday morning.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At about 9.10am on Sunday, police were called after a two-year-old boy was found alone on Machrie Crescent in Linwood.

"Police attended and the child's carers were traced. He was returned to the care of a family member.

"A 34-year-old woman and a 17-year-old man have been charged in connection with the incident and are subject of the procurator fiscal."