Pair charged as toddler found wandering street alone in nappy
The two-year-old boy was discovered on Machrie Crescent in Linwood, Paisley.
Two people have been charged after a toddler was found wandering in a street wearing only a nappy.
The youngster was later returned to a family member.
A 34-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy have been charged in connection with the incident, which happened on Sunday morning.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At about 9.10am on Sunday, police were called after a two-year-old boy was found alone on Machrie Crescent in Linwood.
"Police attended and the child's carers were traced. He was returned to the care of a family member.
"A 34-year-old woman and a 17-year-old man have been charged in connection with the incident and are subject of the procurator fiscal."