Teams bid to build River Clyde's first opening road bridge

The proposed multi-million pound crossing will connect Renfrew to Clydebank and Yoker.

Plans for the first opening road bridge over the River Clyde have reached the tendering stage, with three international teams submitting bids.

They will participate in the process for the crossing, which will connect Renfrew to Clydebank and Yoker in a project expected to create thousands of jobs.

It comes after engineering firm Sweco worked with Kettle Collective, the architects behind the Falkirk Wheel, to draw up initial designs for the bridge.

The project, which it is hoped will start next year and be completed by 2022, also includes two kilometres of new roads including connections to the new Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Scotland being development by Glasgow Airport.

Renfrewshire Council leader Iain Nicolson said: "This project will transform the Clyde waterfront and connect communities on both sides of the river, improving access to jobs, education, hospitals and leisure pursuits.

"I am very pleased to see this project progressing well and it is no surprise that it has attracted such high-calibre teams bidding to secure the design and construction contract.

"More than 470 people will be involved in the initial construction and a further 2300 jobs are expected to follow over the next decade through the new developments and business growth it attracts."

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: "It's great to see the progress being made on the first and largest growth deal in Scotland, which the UK Government is supporting through its £523m investment.

"The funding is already delivering real benefits for people who live and work in the region and this particular crossing will make a huge difference to the Clyde waterfront.

"To date the UK Government has committed more than £1.39bn of Growth Deal investment to support sustainable growth in Scotland and create jobs and opportunities for the future."