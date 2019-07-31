Gang of thieves steal truck to ram-raid convenience store

The robbers made off with a quantity of cash and cigarettes from the North Lanarkshire shop.

Raid: The store in Wheatholm Street was targeted. Google 2019

A gang of thieves stole a truck to ram-raid a convenience store in North Lanarkshire.

The robbers made off with the vehicle, along with cigarettes and cash following the raid during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

It was around 3am when the suspects broke into Top Class Conservatories in Main Street, Coatbridge.

After stealing a blue Isuzu Rodeo truck, they then used it to drive into a storefront in Petersburn Road, Airdrie.

The attempt was unsuccessful, so the thieves drove to Sidhu's Store in Wheatholm Street, Airdrie, where they managed to ram their way in before making off with the stolen goods.

Investigating officers believe three men are involved and are checking CCTV for any additional information that could assist their enquiries.

Targeted: A truck was stolen from Top Class Conservatories. Google 2019

Detective constable Ben Simpson said: "These stores are regularly used by local people and the buildings have been badly damaged.

"It's clear the intention of the suspects was to cause damage and grab as much as they could before making off.

"I would appeal to anyone who heard or saw anything which could be related to these incidents to contact us.

"I would also ask any road users who were driving in those areas in the early hours of this morning to check their dashcam footage as it may have captured images which could assist our investigation."

