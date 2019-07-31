Teenager released over rape of 16-year-old girl in park

The teenage girl was pushed into bushes and raped in a lane in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire.

Rutherglen: An 18-year-old man has been released.

A teenager who was arrested after a 16-year-old girl was pushed into bushes and raped has been released.

The girl was with a group of friends before the sex attack in a lane near Fernbrae Avenue at Cathkin Braes Country Park in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire.

An 18-year-old man was arrested but has now been released by police following the incident at 10.25pm on Sunday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "The 18-year-old man has been released on an investigate liberation and enquiries are ongoing."