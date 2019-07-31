Several homes evacuated after digger crash causes gas leak

A digger smashed into a gas main in Finnieston, Glasgow, on Wednesday afternoon.

Gas: Homes have been evacuated.

Homes have been evacuated after a gas leak in Glasgow.

A digger smashed into a gas main on Kelvinhaugh Street in Finnieston shortly after midday on Wednesday.

Several buildings have been evacuated while emergency services deal with the incident.

More than 15 firefighters have been called and police have cordoned off the road for investigations.

Emergency: A digger smashed into a gas main.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "We have sent three appliances to the area.

"A full evacuation is in process."

Dan Brown, a spokesman for gas firm SGN, added: "Our engineers are on their way to site following reports of third party damage to our gas main in Kelvinhaugh Street.

"We'll be working to investigate the extent of the damage to our network and ensure the safety of the surrounding area."