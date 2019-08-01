Murderer told police how victim 'begged for mercy'

Daniel Brown, 19, had only just met his victim Daryl Nimmo before killing him.

Daryl Nimmo died in a flat in North Ayrshire. Spindrift / Google 2019

A teenager murdered a man he had only just met in a "sustained and vicious" attack.

Daniel Brown, 19, boasted "I am a murderer and I like it" and on Thursday was jailed for life with a minimum term of 15 years and ten months.

Brown attacked Daryl Nimmo, 25, at a flat in Dalry, North Ayrshire, in April just 24 hours after being released by police in Edinburgh, where he was caught with two knives.

At the High Court in Glasgow, judge Lord Matthews told Brown: "You have pleaded guilty to the murder of Daryl Nimmo. His loss has had a devastating effect on his family.

"It was an untimely and needless death. It was a sustained and vicious attack."

The court heard that Brown told police his victim "begged for mercy" during the savage attack.

On April 12 - the day before the killing - Brown was held by police in Edinburgh and charged after one knife was found in his waistband and another hidden in his sock.

After being released, Brown took a taxi to Dalry to visit his mum's friend Linda O'Neil, who was in a relationship with Mr Nimmo.

Hours before the murder, Brown made a chilling Facebook video call in which he was seen brandishing a machete-type knife threatening to stab people.

He later joined Ms O'Neil and Mr Nimmo at her home and she was awoken by a blood-soaked Brown yelling: "I've killed somebody." She got up and found the victim slumped against a door.

The killer told police it was the "first time" he had met Mr Nimmo and added: "I can still see his face begging me to stop.

"I can see his face begging me for mercy. I was jumping on his face. He's not coming back, he's dead. I kept stabbing and stabbing him."

Mr Nimmo suffered ten wounds to his neck and chest, as well as injuries to his arm, hands, head and stomach.

Brown, of West Pilton, Edinburgh, has previous convictions including two for possession of a knife.

His lawyer Gordon Martin told the court: "He deeply regrets his conduct. During the police interview, he said something like 'It was two lives wasted last night'."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.