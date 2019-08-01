Photo appeal to find woman after man attacked in car park

The woman caught on CCTV was with two men during the robbery in Glasgow.

Glasgow: Police want to trace the woman pictured. Police Scotland / Google 2019

Police have released an image of a woman they want to trace following an assault and robbery in Glasgow.

A man was attacked within a car park in Brown Street at around 10pm on Friday, June 7.

Police believe the woman pictured, who was accompanied by two men, may be able to help with the investigation and want anyone who recognises her to get in touch.

If you have any information, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.