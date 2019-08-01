Most wanted: Hunt to find runaway Scots fugitives

Two Scots, and an Englishman wanted by Police Scotland, are on the National Crime Agency list.

Wanted: Kelly from Drumchapel and Possil's Ferguson. Police Scotland

Two Glaswegian fugitives and an Englishman wanted by Police Scotland are among the 11 most wanted people on the run in the UK.

The National Crime Agency has released the list in a bid to trace those wanted for a catalogue of violent incidents, including a high-profile murder in Glasgow.

Among them are Jonathan Kelly, from Drumchapel, and Derek 'Deco' Ferguson, from Possilpark.

Kelly, who once paralysed a man with a machete, has been called "pure evil" by Police Scotland after a string of violent attacks.

The 38-year-old has been on the run since 2014 when he disappeared after being released on bail.

The scar-faced convict, who the NCA describe as "extremely violent", could be facing ten years behind bars.

Joining Kelly on the list is 56-year-old Ferguson, who is wanted over the fatal shooting of father-of-three Thomas Cameron outside a pub in Glasgow in June 2007.

Mr Cameron's murder, which took place outside the Auchinairn Tavern in Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire, is one of the country's longest unsolved murder cases.

Both fugitives have connections to Spain and holidaymakers are being asked to report any sightings of either man, but the public are warned not to approach them.

A third man wanted by Police Scotland, 55-year-old Mark Quinn from Liverpool, is being hunted in connection his alleged involvement in distribution of amphetamine with a street value of £11m.

Operation Captura, the Europe-wide search for the 95 most wanted criminals and suspected criminals, has already traced 84 offenders across the continent and the NCA is now hoping to track down the remaining 11.

Andy Cooke-Welling, of the NCA's International Crime Bureau, said: "Operation Captura has been a resounding success, but we are still hunting the remaining fugitives on our list and will not stop.

"We urge holidaymakers and expats in Spain and elsewhere across Europe to keep their eyes and ears open this summer."

Mark Hallas, Crimestoppers chief executive, said: "Members of the public are one of our greatest weapons in the fight against crime.

"We've always had an overwhelming response to this campaign, to date 84 offenders have been caught across Europe."

