Man accused of two murder bid shootings cleared of charges

Michael Fratti was said to have shot Robert McCann and Brian McGloin in Glasgow.

Shooting: A man was shot on Wellshot Road. STV

A man accused of carrying out two murder bid shootings in Glasgow within a month has been cleared of the charges.

Michael Fratti denied shooting Robert McCann at a house on Cuthelton Terrace on September 18 last year and Brian McGloin at his home on Wellshot Road on October 13, last year.

Prosecutor Liam Ewing said: "Having taken time to consider matters and the evidence that has been led so far, I'm taking the decision to withdraw the libel against the accused."

Judge Lady Rae told Mr Fratti: "It is for the Crown to decide whether to continue with a prosecution. I acquit you."

In evidence, Mr McCann, 38, said he was shot in the head in his friend Christopher Lynch's home but remembered nothing after hearing someone at the front door and walking out of the kitchen into the hallway.

He woke up days later in hospital. In court he said he was unable to identify the gunman.

Mr McGloin, 43, who was shot three times and slashed in the face, also said in court he was unable to identify the shooter.

He was asked about a police statement in which he named Mr Fratti and said that was one of the many rumours that were rife in the area at the time.

Mr Fratti's defence QC John Scullion asked Mr McGloin: "If you told police that Michael Fratti had shot you that must have been something you were told by someone else," and he replied: "Yes."

Witnesses to both incidents were also unable to identify the gunman.