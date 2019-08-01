Bomb squad called after grenade found in house during fight
Officers were initially called to a fight in Drumchapel, Glasgow, before a device was discovered.
The bomb squad has been called after a grenade was found in a house.
Police were called to a fight in a home on Ledmore Drive in Drumchapel, Glasgow, when they discovered a grenade.
Officers have alerted the bomb squad and investigations are being carried out.
The road has been closed while the incident is dealt with.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We've been in a property on Ledmore Drive for another incident and while there we have found what appears to be a grenade-type advice.
"We were initially called to a disturbance."