Bomb squad called after grenade found in house during fight

Officers were initially called to a fight in Drumchapel, Glasgow, before a device was discovered.

The road has been closed while the incident is dealt with.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We've been in a property on Ledmore Drive for another incident and while there we have found what appears to be a grenade-type advice.

"We were initially called to a disturbance."