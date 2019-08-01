Woman dies after getting into difficulty at waterfall

Another was injured during the incident at Bracklinn Falls near Stirling on Thursday.

A woman has died and another has been injured after getting into difficulty at a waterfall.

Emergency services were called to Bracklinn Falls at Callander, Stirling, at 11.30am on Thursday.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene while another was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert.

Air ambulances were called as well as a coastguard teams which landed at the nearby Callander golf course.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Forth Valley responded along with other emergency services to the Bracklinn Falls area of Callander on Thursday at around 11.30am following reports of two women experiencing difficulty in the water.

"Whilst one of the women was safely recovered the other was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"Enquiries into the incident are continuing."