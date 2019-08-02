Michael goes Forth to build Lego model of rail bridge

Civil engineeer spent three hours every night for four months building the iconic crossing.

Lego bridge: Michael Dineen with his creation. SWNS

A dedicated Lego fan has used 3000 plastic bricks to build a replica of the Forth Bridge.

Civil engineer Michael Dineen spent three hours every night for four months to build the 30cm tall by 4.7m long model.

The 41-year-old South African built the bridge between 9pm and midnight as it was the only spare time he had.

He even hand-painted 240 pieces of Lego orange to match the colour of the bridge deck.

The dad-of-one was inspired to take on the ambitious creation after spending two years working in South Queensferry and seeing the rail bridge every day.

He now hopes Lego will choose his design, which has a scale of 1:352, for a future box set.

Michael, from Clarkston, East Renfrewshire, stopped counting how much money he spent on the project when it reached £400.

Michael used 3000 bricks to build his model. SWNS

He said: "The first two months were just trial and error because I had to find out what pieces would work. That took a while and it got a bit frustrating."

Michael, a dad to 19-month-old Jacob, is no stranger to using Lego, having previously recreated the cast of Still Game and the Clansman pub which features in the sitcom.

His wife Gina, 31, a physiotherapist, has been supportive of the project.

Michael said: "It was very challenging to work on it. Once I got home I would try and spend time with Jacob and once my wife went into bed I'd start working on it in the kitchen.

"My wife was very supportive and really encouraging."

He is now hoping to get the votes needed that will see his master piece be included for a future Lego set.

He said: "Lego has a website where people can vote for your idea. I need 10,000 votes to get Lego to take my design seriously."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.