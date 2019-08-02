  • STV
Murder mystery: 'Somebody must know what happened to Billy'

Craig Millar Craig Millar

Billy Harris died after suffering head injuries in Glasgow 30 years ago this weekend.

A family is hoping the 30th anniversary of a murder mystery may finally lead to a killer being found.

Police Scotland say they will welcome any new information about the death of Billy Harris in Glasgow in 1989.

The body of the 29-year-old Dundee man was found in the city centre on the night of August 3.

He had sustained severe head injuries after a night of heavy drinking with a "well-built man" who became a suspect.

The early stages of the investigation into his death were clouded by controversy.

Strathclyde Police initially appeared to treat it as murder, before detectives stunned Billy's family by telling them he had fallen over repeatedly and banged his head.

The view of Billy's father, Benny, now aged 84, was that this was "impossible".

Billy Harris died after suffering severe head injuries in Glasgow in 1989.
Billy Harris died after suffering severe head injuries in Glasgow in 1989.

The 1989 annual report by Strathclyde's chief constable celebrated a "100% clear-up rate" for murders and culpable homicides, implying that Harris's death was an accident.

But his family's request for a fatal accident request was turned down and now Billy's brother Brian says the initial investigation was mishandled.

The 62-year-old told STV News: "It was just basically swept under the carpet. I just think they never took it seriously. Never. Not once."

The case was raised in the House of Commons in 1993 by then-MP for Dundee East, John McAllion.

In an adjournment debate, Mr McAllion said: "Billy's case has variously been described by the authorities as murder, potential murder, suspicious and an accident.

"Naturally, the family have been totally bewildered by such official inconsistency and confusion."

Then-Scottish Office Minister, Lord James Douglas Hamilton, revealed the police view had always been that it was a potential murder case.

Billy was only 29 years old when he died.
Billy was only 29 years old when he died.

Billy had a criminal record and his family believe the police approach was coloured by that.

At that time, the area where his body was found, National Bank Lane, was known as a place where homosexual men were assaulted and robbed.

His family believe the investigation was sidetracked by police suggestions he was gay - something they reject.

The man he was seen with was interviewed under caution by police, but an alibi supported by two other people meant he was never charged.

The Harris family were also aggrieved that Billy's body was kept for 42 days in a Glasgow mortuary at temperatures which allowed his body to decompose.

The authorities claimed it was stored in non-deep freeze conditions because it was thought further examination would be necessary.

By the time it was finally released, his relatives were not allowed to see it.

Billy Harris' family are still hopeful his murder will be solved.
Billy Harris' family are still hopeful his murder will be solved.

In the intervening years, police have recorded his death as a murder, but Billy's mother, Marie, died seven years ago without knowing what happened to her son.

Brian said: "My mother went to her grave in 2012 with this unsolved and I think it was part of [the reason for] my mother dying to be honest with you."

The Harris family are now hoping that the anniversary will stir memories and consciences and that someone will come forward.

Detective chief inspector Suzie Chow, of Police Scotland's homicide governance and review, told STV News: "The passage of time is no barrier to the investigation of unresolved and undetected murder cases and in the view of Police Scotland these cases are never closed.

"Police Scotland actively keeps all undetected and unresolved homicides under review and meets regularly with the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service in an attempt to review these cases and pursue resolution.

"As always, we would welcome any new information that could assist with the murder of Billy Harris."

Anyone with information can contact police via the non-emergency number 101 or, alternatively, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.