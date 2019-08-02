Police officer denies raping woman in doorway near garage

Michael Rennie is said to have carried out the sex attack on the woman in Dumfries.

Trial: The police officer denies the allegations. STV

A police officer has denied raping a woman in a doorway near a garage.

Michael Rennie is said to have carried out the sex attack on St Mary's Street in Dumfries in August last year.

The charge includes allegations the 40-year-old repeatedly guided her into a doorway.

His QC Shelagh McCall pleaded not guilty on his behalf at a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

She also lodged a special defence of consent.

The trial is due to begin in December and Rennie, from Dumfries, was granted bail.