Captain Alan Chisholm who retired after 30 years in the skies was welcomed home by his son.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6067475252001-pilot-spreads-his-wings-after-final-flight-lands-in-glasgow.jpg" />

Reported by Courtney Cameron

A pilot who has flown half a million passengers through the skies over 30 years has touched down in Glasgow following his final flight.

Captain Alan Chisholm landed at Glasgow Airport on Friday afternoon to a water cannon salute from two fire engines.

As he taxied the plane to the terminal, he was surprised by his son Captain Cameron Chisholm, who is also a pilot, who helped marshal the aircraft to stand.

Captain Chisholm, who has flown to multiple destinations throughout his career, said he felt emotional following the warm welcome at the airport as he prepares for his retirement.

"I'm kind of overwhelmed," he said.

"The pressure was on to have a good landing for the last one, because you don't get another shot, so I think it was OK.

"I'll miss lots, I'll miss the people, I'll miss the flying. Everything."

Mr Chisholm, who estimates he has more than 18,000 hours flying under his belt, now plans to enjoy his retirement by playing golf and his beloved bagpipes.

His son Cameron added: "I think it's been a very emotional day for him.

"I think it's a combination of many years flying and it's great for him to land his last flight into Glasgow Airport.

"I think seeing so many of his friends here and seeing me marshal him onto stand was unexpected and that's very special."

Cameron's father added: "It came as a bit of a shock [seeing him marshal me in], but I think he did OK.

"I missed the line but that's his fault," he joked.

Ronald Leitch from Glasgow Airport said: "This is very special, particularly given the family connection.

"When Cameron wrote to us and said that his Dad was retiring after flying at Glasgow Airport since 2005, it was something we really couldn't pass up.

"Our airport fire service provided a water cannon salute, which is standard when a member of flight deck retires and also quite unique as Cameron marshalled the aircraft to stand with support from our airside ops team.

"It's very unique to see a son who is in the industry marshal the aircraft."

