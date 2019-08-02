Five people left injured following four-vehicle crash

Emergency services were called to the A70 in Auchinleck, East Ayrshire, on Friday.

Police: Officers closed the road. STV

Five people have been injured in a four-vehicle crash in Ayrshire.

Emergency services were called to the A70 near Station Avenue in Auchinleck.

Officers believe five people have been injured in the crash, which happened at 2.20pm on Friday.

Major delays were caused after the road was closed for several hours.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "The road has now reopened.

"We believe five people were injured.

"Their injuries don't appear to be serious."