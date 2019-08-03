Nine-month old kitten shot in eye in 'awful' attack

The kitten was presented to vets in Kirkintilloch on Thursday with the injury.

Kitten: Injured after being shot in the eye. Martin Veterinary Centre

A nine-month old kitten has been shot in the eye in an attack described as 'awful' by the vets who treated him.

Martin Veterinary Centre in Kirkintilloch was alerted to the kittens injuries on Thursday.

After initially presuming that the pet had been involved in a road accident a vet then found that it had been shot.

The cat's irreversibly affected eye was removed and it has made a "wonderful" recovery.

The vets are now waiting for further advice from specialists but say the kitten will lead a "full and happy life".

The incident took place in Lennoxtown.

In a Facebook post the vets warned pet owners to keep their animals safe.

They asked: "Who would shoot a defenceless kitten in the eye?"

Anyone with any information on this incident should contact police on 101.