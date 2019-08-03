Couple rescued after house set on fire in arson attack

The couple, both in their 60's, were in the house when it was targeted on Friday.

Arson: House and car targeted. Police Scotland quality generic 2019

A man and woman have been rescued from a house in North Lanarkshire after their front door was deliberately set on fire.

A car parked outside the house on Balvenie Street, Coatbridge was also targeted in the arson attack and has been left extensively damaged.

The couple, both aged 62, were not injured, however police say it could have been much worse if they hadn't been able to contact the emergency services as quickly as they did.

Locals say they saw three or four people wearing dark clothing making off from the incident that took place at around 11.50pm on Friday.

Officers investigating the fires say an accelerant was thrown at the house.

Detective Sergeant Clare Cassidy, Coatbridge CID, said:

"Thankfully the occupants of the house, a man and a woman, both aged 62 years, were not injured, however, this was very frightening for them and if they hadn't heard the noise outside and called the emergency services so quickly, this could have been so much worse.

"Whilst we don't think this was a random attack on the property, at the moment were are still trying to find out why this house and car was targeted.

"Officers are checking CCTV and carrying out house to house enquiries but would ask anyone who was in the area at the time, maybe driving in the street and their cars have dash-cam footage, to get in touch.

"As I said, thankfully no one was injured but to be so reckless as to throw accelerant at a home knowing people were in is shocking and we need to catch those responsible."