Man beaten up and raped in early morning flat attack

The 35-year-old was taken to hospital after the incident that took place on Saturday.

Investigation: Man raped in South Lanarkshire. Police Scotland

A man has been beaten up and raped in an early morning attack in South Lanarkshire.

The 35-year-old victim was within a flat in Glen Urquhart, East Kilbride when he was attacked at around 5.20am on Saturday.

Emergency services attended and he was taken to Hairmyres Hospital where he received treatment to his injuries before being released

Police, who are following a positive line of enquiry, have sealed off the area surrounding the block of flats as they investigate the incident.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "We can confirm a 35-year-old man reported being attacked and seriously sexually assaulted within a flat in East Kilbride.

"He was taken to Hairmyres Hospital and now been released.

"Enquires are being continuing."

