Two pilots arrested over failed breath test before flight

The men were arrested for allegedly being under the influence of drink or drugs.

Two pilots have been arrested after allegedly being under the influence of drink or drugs before a flight from Glasgow Airport on Saturday.

The men, aged 61 and 45-years-old, failed a breath test before boarding a United Airlines flight to New Jersey which was due to leave Glasgow at 9am.

The flight, number UA162, was cancelled as a result of the arrests.

They will now appear in court on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said: "We can confirm that two men aged 61 and 45 years old have been arrested and remanded in custody pending a scheduled court appearance on Tuesday August 6 on suspicion of offences under the Railways and Transport Safety Act 2003, section 97."

The law covers offences where aviation staff are intoxicated by either alcohol or drugs, with punishments of up to two years in prison or a fine if found guilty.

The limit for alcohol in the breath for pilots specified as 9 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres - less than half the 22 microgrammes limit for drivers in Scotland.

A spokesman for Glasgow Airport said: "This morning Police Scotland did attend before the United Airlines flight UA162, going to Newark.

"The flight was subsequently cancelled."

United Airlines wrote on Twitter: "We regret that our flight for today from GLA to EWR, UA162, has been cancelled because of crew availability."