Rangers fans wreck disabled section during pitch invasion

The section housing disabled fans was wrecked after Rangers scored a late winner.

Invasion: The roof of the section housing disabled fans was wrecked. SNS

A section of Rugby Park housing disabled Rangers fans was wrecked after supporters invaded the pitch following a late winner.

The incident took place after defender Conor Goldson scored a header in injury-time to get three-points on the board for Steven Gerrard's men after their Premiership opener at Kilmarnock.

Pitch invasion: After a later Rangers winner. SNS

Scores of fans then ran onto the pitch in celebration while others jumped on top of the sheltered section where disabled fans were sitting.

The roof of the section then gave way when fans starting jumping on top of it.

Disabled section: Kilmarnock officials assessing the damage caused. SNS

No fans were injured in the incident but everyone sitting in the section, some in wheelchairs, had to be moved to watch the remainder of the game from the side of the pitch.

Rangers won the game 2-1 after Scott Arfield's opener was ruled out by a late Kilmarnock equaliser before Goldson's injury time winner.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.