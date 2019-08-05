CCTV images released of man after elderly woman robbed

Police are keen to speak to the man after the 85-year-old had her handbag stolen in Dumfries.

CCTV: Police wish to speak to the man. Police Scotland

Police have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to after an elderly woman was attacked and robbed in the early hours of the morning.

An 85-year-old was walking on the High Street in Dumfries at around 4.10am on June 25, when she was approached and attacked by a man who knocked her to the ground.

The man then grabbed her handbag and made off from the scene.

The woman was taken to hospital where she was treated for a head injury.

Police have now released CCTV images of a man they believe may be able to assist them in their enquiries.

Detective sergeant Graeme Robertson said: "Inquiries are continuing in respect of this matter and we are keen to speak to the man in the images.

"I would urge anyone who recognises him to contact police immediately.

"Likewise, anyone with any further information relevant to this incident, should also get in touch."

