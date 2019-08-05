Driver returns from walk to find car deliberately torched

The arsonist struck while the black Range Rover was parked in a remote lay-by in South Lanarkshire.

Halfway: The arsonist struck on Gilbertfield Road. Google 2019

A driver returned from a woodland walk in South Lanarkshire to discover their Range Rover had been set on fire.

The arsonist struck while the black vehicle was parked in a remote lay-by in Halfway at some point between 7.30pm and 9.15pm on Tuesday, July 30.

The fire was extinguished and nobody was hurt in the incident, which happened on Gilbertfield Road, near to Flemington Road.

Police investigating the "dangerous act" are appealing for witnesses.

Constable Linsey Lauder said: "We know that this was a deliberate and incredibly dangerous act and it is vital that we trace the person responsible.

"The owner of the vehicle had parked up and gone away for a walk in the nearby woods, at some point after this the car was set of fire.

"The lay-by is in quite a remote location and therefore we believe the car could have been on fire for quite a time before the fire service were made aware - sometime between 7.30pm and 9.15pm that evening.

"We have carried out a number of enquiries but still need to trace those who were in the area at that time.

"Did you see anyone either walking or driving in the area? You may have seen something that seemed insignificant at the time, but now you know a car was set on fire, you may be able to help us in our investigation.

"I would appeal to anyone with any information to get in touch with us as soon as possible."

