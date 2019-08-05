Flight makes emergency landing after cabin fills with smoke

A Glasgow woman on board the BA flight shared footage of the incident online.

Emergency: The aircraft filled up with smoke. Gayle Fitzpatrick

Terrified passengers were forced to evacuate a plane after it filled up with smoke mid-flight.

A Glasgow woman on board the trip from London Heathrow to Valencia in Spain on Monday shared footage of the incident on Twitter.

After landing in the Spanish city, the passengers evacuated the British Airways aircraft via the emergency chutes.

Gayle Fitzpatrick, from Glasgow, who was on holiday with her husband Stephen, described the moment smoke entered the plane's cabin.

She said: "It was very scary. The flight was just ending, and with ten minutes to go the flight started descending rapidly as smoke started to fill the cabin.

"A detector was going off saying the cabin was filling with smoke. It was like a horrible white acrid smoke.

"There was chat it was an air conditioning unit. There were no communications from the crew, some of which started to wear full oxygen masks and protective fire wear.

"Eventually they managed to open the emergency doors and told us to go down the chutes.

"There were fire engines waiting and then we were all ushered into a bus then to the airport.

"We are still waiting to hear what happened. People were crying and hyperventilating. It was genuinely scary."

Passenger Lucy Brown said the "terrifying experience" felt like a "horror film".

British Airways confirmed the flight was involved in an incident, but did not reveal what went wrong.

A British Airways spokesperson said: "We can confirm that British Airways flight BA422 from Heathrow to Valencia has been involved in an incident today.

"The aircraft, an A321, has landed and all customers and crew have disembarked.

"British Airways teams are assisting customers who are in the airport terminal."

