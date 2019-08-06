Body found in woods during search for missing biker

Kieron McWilliam went missing after leaving his mum's house in Dumfries and Galloway.

Kieron McWilliam: A body has been found during searches. Police Scotland/Creative Commons

A body has been found in woods during the search for a missing biker who is thought to have crashed.

Kieron McWilliam went missing after leaving his mum's house in Locharbriggs, Dumfries and Galloway, with his dirt bike on Sunday.

Officers searching for the 27-year-old have found a body with a bike nearby in Ae Forest between Nithsdale and Annandale.

The forest route has been taped off while investigations are carried out.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Although formal identification is still to take place, the family of Kieron McWilliam have been informed.

"The search has now been stood down."