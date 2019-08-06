Pilot in court after 'failing breath test' ahead of  flight

Glendon Gulliver, from the US, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at Glasgow Airport.

Court: A pilot has been charged. Geograph by Albert Bridge

A pilot has appeared in court charged with being under the influence of alcohol ahead of a flight from Scotland to the US.

Glendon Gulliver, from the US, was arrested after allegedly failing a breath test at Glasgow Airport on Saturday.



A United Airlines service from Glasgow to Newark was cancelled after his arrest.

The 61-year-old, of Colorado, made no plea or declaration during the private hearing at Paisley Sheriff Court.

He was granted bail and is expected to appear in court at a later date.

Flight number UA162 had been due to depart Glasgow Airport at 9am.

The law states the alcohol limit for pilots is nine micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - less than half the 22 micrograms limit for drivers in Scotland.

A spokesman for the airline said: "The safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority.

"We hold all of our employees to the highest standards and have a strict, no tolerance policy for alcohol.

"These pilots were immediately removed from service and we are fully cooperating with local authorities.

"This is now a matter for the court."