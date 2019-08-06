  • STV
Cancer patient scores straight As on road to medical school

Sarah McMullan Jenness Mitchell

Molly, a 17-year-old Clydeview Academy pupil, spent the majority of the school year in hospital.

A teenager who spent the majority of her school year in hospital while battling life-threatening bone cancer has scored straight As in her results.

Molly, 17, smashed her Spanish, French and English exams this year and is now one step closer to embarking on a career in medicine.

The Inverclyde student, from Clydeview Academy in Gourock, told STV News: "I needed to do the best; I needed to get my best because I needed to get there if I wanted to aspire to be the kind of doctors I had.

"If I wanted to do their kind of work, I needed to do well."

Results: Molly received straight As.
The teen was diagnosed with the extremely rare metastatic Ewing's sarcoma in January last year and spent months in Glasgow's Royal Hospital for Sick Children.

The bone cancer in her rib cage presented itself as a mass on her side, which then spread to her lungs and her spine.

Following gruelling rounds of chemo, radiotherapy and treatment, Molly then underwent a major operation earlier this year to remove the primary source of the cancer in her rib cage.

Fighter: Molly spent months in hospital.
Although she is in "recovery", the cancer in her spine is inoperable but has been treated with radiotherapy.

Molly praised the teachers who "gave their all" by visiting her in hospital during their own time.

Through the support of her family and friends, the teen began to focus on her final exams - however it wasn't always easy.

She sat all of her National 5 exams in hospital and was still an inpatient when she started studying for her Highers.

She said: "It was hard to kind of get myself to sit the exam, knowing I've not been in a class.

"I was sitting in a hospital bed in my pyjamas, hooked up to machines and nurses were coming in and chatting to me during my exams.

"I mean, one of the times I dripped blood all over the exam paper and had to redo it.

"There were a lot of times I thought 'why am I doing this to myself and why am I not just sitting watching a DVD and recovering?'.

"I'm so proud of myself for sticking with it."

Next semester, Molly plans to study Advanced Higher biology and maths, Higher chemistry and will crash Higher physics.

She added: "We'll see how that goes.

"Certainly it's a big, big ask to get that.

"But I'm hoping if it's all the same skills put together, I'm hoping I'll do as well as I have to date."

After that, the teen hopes to attend Glasgow University.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.