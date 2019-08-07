Man found dead in river may have been injured in fight

Police are trying to piece together the final movements of 28-year-old John Connelly.

John Connelly: The 28-year-old had injuries to his head and body.

A man whose body was found in a river may have been attacked before he entered the water.

John Connelly was pulled from Speirs Wharf in Glasgow after socialising in the city centre.

The 28-year-old suffered injuries to his head and body before he was discovered in the Clyde on Monday, July 22.

Police believe Mr Connelly may have been involved in a fight in a nearby underpass around 10.20pm exactly a week earlier.

Mr Connelly was also seen outside a house on Renfrew Street before walking towards Dundasvale Court.

He was wearing a black Adidas top with white stripes down the sleeves, black jogging trousers and royal blue Nike trainers.

Inspector John Morrison said: "It's important we establish exactly what happened to John before his death. He was socialising in the city centre between the hours of 8pm and 10pm.

"We know that he was in the underpass at Garscube Road and we believe this is where the incident occurred resulting in him being injured.

"This area of Garscube Road at Speirs Wharf is popular with the community, it is used by runners, dog walkers and skateboarders and I'm appealing to anyone who uses this route to think back and consider if they saw anything."

