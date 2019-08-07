Major delays as flights cancelled due to IT failure
British Airways services in Glasgow and Edinburgh have been cancelled due to a system failure.
British Airways passengers are facing delays after flights were cancelled due to an IT glitch.
Glasgow and Edinburgh services to and from Gatwick and Heathrow have been cancelled or delayed due to the system failure.
The issue has grounded planes because it's unsafe to take off.
BA confirmed it was experiencing "systems problems" which were affecting the check-in process - including its app - and delaying flight departures.
The airline is using back-up and manual systems to try and cope with the failure, but it was unknown when the problem would be resolved and operations would return to normal.
A British Airways spokesman said: "We are very sorry to our customers for the disruption to their travel plans.
"We are working as quickly as possible to resolve a systems issue which has resulted in some short-haul cancellations and delays from London airports.
"A number of flights continue to operate but we are advising customers to check ba.com for the latest flight information before coming to the airport."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.