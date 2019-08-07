Postcard appeal gives dementia patients trip down memory lane

The public have been urged to send postcards to a home in East Renfrewshire from around the world.

By Courtney Cameron

Staff at an East Renfrewshire care home are urging the public to send them postcards from around the world.

They are using them to help residents with dementia reminisce about places they've been to throughout their lifetime.

So far the care home in Giffnock has received more than 40 postcards from a range of locations, including Austria, Italy and the Yorkshire Dales - but by the end of the summer they are hoping to have received more than 100.

Lorraine Douglas, manager at Eastwood Court Care Home, said: "It's mainly visual, when they see the pictures on the postcards and the comments it gets them talking.

"They'll talk about places they've been and tourist attractions. It helps them remember these places."

She added: "They look forward to the post coming through.

"They are always asking if there are any postcards today."

The residents have said they are hoping to receive postcards from places such as the Dominican Republic, Russia and Ireland.

Mary Burk, from Eaglesham, has been collecting postcards for decades. She said she thinks it's a shame they are now a thing of the past.

She said: "Every country I went to, I always sent postcards.

"I just think it's a nice idea. I have a big book of them."

Send your postcard to Eastwood Court Care Home, 1 Eastwoodmains Road, Giffnock, Glasgow, G46 6QB.

