Pensioner attacked by woman in doorstep murder bid

A 76-year-old man was left seriously injured after being assaulted with a weapon in Glasgow.

The assault happened at a house on Elliston Avenue in Glasgow at 10.30pm on Tuesday.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Inspector Peter Sharp said: "This was an incredibly serious attack on an elderly man and we are treating this as attempted murder.

"During the incident there was a lot of shouting and therefore we are appealing for anyone who may have heard this disturbance to get in touch with us.

"We have been checking CCTV in the local area and speaking to those who live nearby.

"Did you see anybody in the area prior to the incident? Any small piece of information could help us establish exactly what happened here.

"At this point it is unknown what the motive for this attack was however we do not believe there is any threat to the wider public.

"We have extra patrols in the area to provide reassurance and we would advise anyone with any concerns to speak to our officers."